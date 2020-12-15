Hip-hop Adhi is part of  a rural tale

Aadhi will be seen in a rural-based script for debutant Aswin Raam. Aswin, who had earlier worked with Atlee, says that the film will be a family drama.

The film is titled Anbarivu, and is also Adhi’s character name in the film.

The film also has a large star cast, including Kashmira Pardeshi as the female lead, Napoleon, Urvashi, Vidaarth, Sai Kumar, Sangeetha Krish and Dhina. It is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films T G Thyagarajan.

Thyagarajan says, ‘With Anbarivu, Adhi will become the favourite of every family and it will be one of the greatest films in his career.’