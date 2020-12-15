Kottravai goes on floors

Producer-director CV Kumar would be directing a film named Kottravai. The project was officially launched today, with the title poster revealed by the crew.

The film will have Rajesh Kanagasabai, Vela Ramamoorthy, Anupama Kumar, Pawan amid others playing key roles.

Kottravai will have music by Ghibran, cinematography by Prakash Rudra, and editing by Ignatius Ashwin. Kottravai is touted to be a historical film and the shooting will begin later this month.

This is the third directorial from CV Kumar who earlier made Maayavan and Gangs of Madras. Notably, as a producer, he introduced filmmakers such as Karthik Subbaraj (Pizza), Nalan Kumarasamy (Soodhu Kavvum), and Pa Ranjith (Attakathi).