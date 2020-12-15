Mukhesh Ambani, Mark discuss WhatsApp-Jio impact, 5G & more

Chennai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani was in conversation with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the Fuel for India 2020 event.

‘We are looking forward for your involvement in India… I hope the rest of the world learns from Indian policy,’ Ambani, told the Facebook CEO in a virtual interaction.

‘How grateful I am for everything that you and your companies do in our partnership… I am incredibly grateful for your partnership in this. Thank you,’ Mark Zuckerberg told Ambani.

Earlier this year, Facebook had announced an investment of $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) in Jio Platforms, the digital services arm of India’s most valuable company.

Facebook CEO said the company launched WhatsApp Pay in India in November and that it was possible only because of the UPI system and 140 banks associated with the platform. ‘India is the first country to do anything like this,’ said Zuckerberg.

He added India is a very special and important country” for the company. ‘Millions of people here use our products every day to stay in touch with friends and family. Whether it’s a WhatsApp message, or a Facebook post, or photos on Instagram,’ he said.

What Jio has done in India is truly remarkable, said Zuckerberg to Ambani. He asked about the upcoming Jio 5G service, and the role it will play in India going forward.