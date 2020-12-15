Music, music everywhere for Ghibran

Popular music composer Ghibran has come out with an independent single Neeye Charanam in association with Sony Music. Besides scoring music, Ghibran has sung it too. Lyrics are penned by Soundararajan K. Popular music composer Ghibran has come out with an independent single Neeye Charanam in association with Sony Music. Besides scoring music, Ghibran has sung it too. Lyrics are penned by Soundararajan K.

The song has managed huge response. A visibly thrilled Ghibran says, ‘ Music is immortal. It binds people’.

Speaking about Neeye Charanam, he says, ‘ It is all about love. Unlike films where we get a situation to come up with a sing, here in independent music we create a song and then come up with a situation. It is the reverse year’.

Asked whether there is a potential for independent albums, he says, ‘Post Covid with OTTs coming up,obviously there us a huge demand for such attempts’.

The independent music album gives us more freedom and we can try to be more creative working on them, Ghibran adds.