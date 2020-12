Produced by Rockfort International T Muruganandham, filmmaker Mysskin’s Pisasu 2 began with a traditional pooja. Produced by Rockfort International T Muruganandham, filmmaker Mysskin’s Pisasu 2 began with a traditional pooja.

After a good outing in Psycho, Myskkin is all set commence Pisasu 2.

Andrea plays the lead in the movie. Savarakathi fame Poorna is also part of the cast. Karathikraja is back after a brief hiatus to score music. Siva Santhakumar from London cranks the camera. Plans are in to shoot the movie in a single schedule in Dindigul.