Over 2,000 women to join farmers’ protest

New Delhi: The protest against Union government’s new farm laws is likely to intensify further as more farmers are expected to join the ongoing agitation at Delhi’s border points.

According to reports, more than 2,000 women from the families of those protesting at the Singhu border are likely to join the demonstration in the coming days.

Farmer leaders said they were making arrangements for the women coming from different parts of Punjab. Tents are being put up, a separate langar is being planned, and extra temporary toilets are being arranged, they stated.

With farmers from different States camping at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points for over two weeks to demand a repeal of the farm laws enacted in September, several roads have been closed, and commuters advised to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

According to Police, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders were closed, and commuters have been advised to take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders while traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK Road.

Water cannons, trucks, containers and iron barricades have also been deployed.