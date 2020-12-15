PM, leaders pay tributes to Patel on death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary today.

The PM hailed him as the ‘iron man’ who laid the foundation of a strong and prosperous India.

The path shown by him will always inspire us to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country, he tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, ‘My humble tributes to the leader I admire most — the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel — on his death anniversary. His contribution to the Indian freedom struggle and his unparalleled effort in integrating more than 560 princely states with the Indian Union will forever inspire every Indian.’