Actor Sasikumar will play the lead role in a movie titled Pagavanukku Arulvai, which will be bankrolled by 4 Monkey Studio.

The production house had earlier made Gurkha.

The movie will be directed by Aneesh of Thirumanam Ennum Nikkah fame. Music is scored by Ghibran.

Vani Bhojan and Bindu Madhavi play heroines. The cast includes Nasser, Sathish, Jayaprakash among others.

Sasilumar meanwhile awaits the release of MGR Magan, which is all completed.