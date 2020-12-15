TN inks pact with Delhi firm to coach govt school students

Chennai: State Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan today signed a MoU with Delhi-based Nextgen Vidhya Pvt Ltd to provide competitive exam coaching for government school and government aided school students.

A press release said that free training for courses like JEE will be carried out online and students will be given individual login and password.

“Registration for the training will happen from 21 to 31 December. Classes will be conducted from 4 January. Students can register for the coaching in the website https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vidhyaeduation.android,” the release added.

State Higher Education Secretary Kannappan and Nextgen Vidhya Pvt Ltd CEO Gaurav were also present.