Kerala civic polls: Good show by LDF

Thiruvananthapuram: The counting of the Kerala local body polls was underway with the Left Democratic Front leading in the local body elections, according to initial trends.

The local body polls are often seen as an indicator of how parties are faring ahead of the legislative assembly elections. Assembly elections in Kerala are scheduled next year.

The LDF was leading in 442 of the 941 panchayats, followed by UDF in 344 panchayats and NDA in 33 panchayats. The LDF also has a clear lead over the UDF in district panchayats (12 to 2), corporations (4 to 2) and block panchayats (100 to 49). Only in the case of municipalities, the LDF is trailing behind UDF (37 to 40).

The LDF has established a clear lead in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode corporations according to initial trends. The BJP is in second position in Thiruvananthapuram corporation and is in lead in the Palakkad municipality.