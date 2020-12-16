Major fire at car seat factory near Chennai

Chennai: A major fire broke out at a car seat manufacturing company in Sriperumbudur on the outskirts of Chennai Smoke from the fire engulfed areas as far as five kilometers.

Sources said that seven fire trucks and 50 fire fighters from various fire stations were deployed to douse the fire.

Even after almost six hours, they were not able to bring the fire under control. Sources said that the fire started from the place where the wastes from the factory were dumped. Further investigation to find out the reason behind the incident is being carried out.