Modi & others remember 1971 war heroes

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit a victory torch at the National War Memorial (NWM) in Delhi, to pay tributes to the heroes of the 1971 war against Pakistan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the logo for ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh”, marking the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas- which marks India’s victory in 1971, which resulted in the creation of the new state of Bangladesh.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Tri-Service Chiefs were also present at the event.

A statement from the government said, “Soil from the villages of those who received the Param Vir Chakra and Mahavir Chakra and from areas where major battles were fought in 1971, are being brought to the NWM”.

Rajnath Singh had also paid his tributes on social media. “Today, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the valour and bravery of the Indian Army. I remember the bravery of the brave soldiers who wrote a new saga of bravery in the 1971 war. Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. Nation will always revere them,” he tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah, posted on his Twitter account, “On this day in 1971, the Indian Army, with its indomitable courage and valour, made a historic change on the world map, protecting the universal values of human freedom. This mark with golden letters in history will continue to make every Indian proud. Happy Vijay Diwas”.