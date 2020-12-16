SC okays Homeopathy treatment for Coronavirus

Chennai: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that homeopathy medical practitioners can prescribe medicines for prophylaxis, amelioration and mitigation of Covid-19 patients and the prescription has to be given only by institutionally qualified practitioners.

The top court said that when statutory regulations itself prohibit advertisement, there is no occasion for Homeopathic medical practitioners to advertise that they are competent to cure Covid-19 disease.

It said that Homeopathy is contemplated to be used in preventing and mitigating Covid-19, as is reflected by the advisory and guidelines issued by the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy).

The top court said that Homeopathic medical practitioners have to follow the advisory dated 6 March, issued by AYUSH Ministry as well as guidelines for Homeopathic medical practitioners for Covid-19 issued by Ministry of AYUSH.

A bench said, “When the scientists of the entire world are engaged in research to find out proper medicine/ vaccine for Covid-19, there is no occasion for making any observation as contained in with regard to Homeopathic medical practitioners. The homeopathy does not cure the disease, but it cures the patients”.

It said that the Ministry of AYUSH guidelines specifically permits use of Homeopathy for following three ways—preventive and prophylactic; symptom management of Covid-19 like illness and add-on interventions to conventional care.

It said that the guidelines make it clear that Homeopathy has been envisaged by the Ministry as the therapeutic aid.

The bench in its verdict said that the “guidelines refer to Homeopathy medicines as medicines for prophylaxis, amelioration and mitigation”.

The guidelines, however, specifically provide that “the prescription has to be given only by institutionally qualified practitioners”.

The top court said that it is clear from the advisory dated 6 March, 2020 and the specific stand taken by the Ministry of AYUSH that Homeopathic medical practitioners are not only confined to prescribe Homeopathic medicines only as immunity booster.

It said, “We, however, make it clear that what is permissible for Homeopathic medical practitioners in reference to Covid-19 symptomatic and asymptomatic patients is already regulated by the said advisory and guidelines”.