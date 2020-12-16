Vacate Ashram school premises before 30 April, HC to Latha Rajinikanth

Chennai: The Madras High Court, which has given a deadline of 30 April, 2021 to vacate the Ashram school premises in Guindy, has ordered the Education Association of which Latha Rajinikanth is the secretary, that she could face contempt of court if she fails to vacate the premises.

Remember due to alleged non-payment of rent amounting to Rs 2 crore to the building owners, a case was filed with the Madras High Court a few years ago. The school gates were sealed. Around 300 students studying in the school were shifted to another branch of the same school.

After obtaining directions from the court, the school was reopened. Though the issue continued, both the ashram management and building owners reached an amicable settlement and it was agreed to vacate the premises by April next year.

At this situation, a petition was filed on behalf of Latha Rajinikanth seeking more time to vacate citing corona pandemic.

The case came up for hearing before Justice N Sathishkumar. Counsel for Ashram school informed that monthly rent is being paid as agreed and urged the court to grant permission to vacate the school after the end of this academic year.

The Judge gave a deadline of 30 April, 2021 to vacate the Ashram school premises in Guindy and ordered that they could face contempt of court if they fail to vacate the premises as agreed.