Vairamuthu hospitalised for heart-related ailments

Chennai: Popular lyricist Vairamuthu was taken to a private hospital here this morning for a medical check up for heart-related ailments.

Sources say a team of doctors attended him. They add he was admitted to hospital for further observation.

vairamuthu, winner of several national awards for best lyricist, entered the Tamil film industry in the year 1980, with the film Nizhalgal, an Ilaiyaraaja musical, directed by Bharathiraja.

During the course of his 40 years in Tamil cinema, he has written over 7,500 songs which have won him seven National Awards.

He has also been honoured with a Padma Shri, a Padma Bhushan and a Sahitya Akademi Award.

In the recent past, Vairamuthu witnessed controversy in the form of #MeToo movement.

He was accused of alleged sexual abuse by a woman, who requested anonymity. This prompted several others to come forward with their stories on the award-winning lyricist.