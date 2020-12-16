White House ‘appalled’ by Gandhi statue desecration

Chennai: The White House has condemned the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington, DC, and has called the act ‘appalling’.

Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany during a press briefing on Tuesday, said, “This is a terrible incident. No statue or memorial should be desecrated and certainly not that of Gandhi who fought for the values that America represents- of peace, justice and freedom”.

“Desecration is appalling to see. It is appalling that it happened more than once and we believe the reputation of Mahatma Gandhi should be respected, especially here in America’s capital,” she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the State Department said that it takes “safety and security of foreign missions in the US very seriously,” and it is in discussion with the Indian Embassy in connection with the incident that occurred during an anti-farm laws rally in Washington.

“We are aware of recent protests in front of the Indian Embassy. We take responsibility to provide for the safety and security of foreign missions in the US very seriously,” a State Department spokesperson said.

The incident is reported to have occurred during a rally that was taken to express solidarity with farmers protesting in Delhi.

“Certain Khalistani elements had vandalised the statue, and had pasted posters and banners against it. A yellow flag too was draped over it”, sources said.

The Indian Embassy has condemned the ‘mischievous act’.