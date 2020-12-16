Will protesting farmers be removed from Delhi? SC to decide

Chennai: The Supreme Court will today hear a petition seeking removal of farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws, from Delhi borders.

In the petition, it has been stated that commuters are facing hardships due to road blockades and the gatherings might lead to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The top court will also hear a couple of other petitions such as wanting the National Human Rights Commission to investigate if there was any police assault on the farmers, and another seeking to allow the farmers enter Delhi and protest at Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, the protesting groups on Tuesday hardened their stance.”The government is saying ‘we won’t repeal these laws’. We are saying we will make you do it. The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what,” farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal said at Singhu border.

“We are not running away from negotiation, but the government has to pay heed to our demands and come forward with concrete proposals. Arrangements are also being made for women protestors who are coming in huge numbers,” he added.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi alleged that the farmers are being misled by the Opposition parties.

The agitation that is underway for the past three weeks, has resulted in five meetings between the warring parties, but none of these has brought about a solution.