Diljit reacts to Kangana’s charge he incited farmers protest

Chennai: Days after their fiery Twitter war, Kangana Ranaut launched a fresh attack at Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra and accused them of instigating farmers and then disappearing.

She also asked that if these celebs should face any kind of government inquiry or case.

Kangana, in a series of tweets, asked Diljit what precisely was his issue with the laws is. She wrote, ‘@diljitdosanjh ji I am simply asking what exactly you don’t like about the #FarmBills2020 ? For example I like the fact that now farmers can sell their produce any where in the country, just how you can earn money anywhere in the country, I also like the fact they can choose to skip the middle man and sell their products directly to corporates or consumers, everyone feels these are revolutionary steps taken by the government to help miserable condition of farmers in India,then why are you provoking protests? Please help me understand your POV.’

Diljit replied, ‘Vaise Tan Mainu Lagda Bai Tainu Samjhaiye Yaan Dasiye EH Zaruri Ni (I don’t think I owe you any explanation).. Tu Avi Na authority Bani Jaya Kar Har Gal Ch (stop pretending to be an authority on all matters). Changa (great).. Fer V Sara Din Tu Yaad Kardi rehni an Mainu Pata Lagga (still, you seem to be obsessed with me) .. Ah Ley Kadh Time Fer Sunn Kan Laa Ke (so here you go, take some time out and listen to this)..’ Diljit shared a link to a news report on the issue, in Punjabi.