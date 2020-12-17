Home Ministry plans massive crackdown on Khalistan network

New Delhi: With media reports suggesting that Khalistani terrorists are trying to hijack the ongoing farmers’ protest against the farm laws and expanding their base in Punjab and other areas, the government is planning a massive crackdown on the pro-Khalistan outfits and the NGOs linked to them.

According to reports, the decision in this regard has been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in view of reports received from the Punjab Police and state and central intelligence agencies. The Home Ministry wants to initiate a massive probe into the alleged foreign funding to the pro-Khalistan outfits and their sympathisers and various NGOs linked to them.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently filed a chargesheet against 16 ‘foreign-based Khalistanis.’

The accused based in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada have been charged under the anti-terror UAPA for allegedly indulging in seditious activities and promoting enmity on the grounds of region and religion in the country.