I am a farmer, I know their difficulties: TN CM

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said that the Amma mini-clinic scheme was conceived to ensure that villagers and daily wagers get proper treatment.

Speaking after inaugurating the Amma mini-clinic at Lathuvadi in Salem, today, Palansiwami said he knows the difficulty of farmers as he is also a farmer.

“All the facilities at PHCs will also be available at the mini-clinics,” he said.

He also added that 100 mini-clinics will be functional at Salem and 34 have been inaugurated in the first phase.

About 41 per cent students are studying in government schools and these mini-clinics will ensure that they get proper treatment as well.

“Last year only six out of the three lakh government school students were able to get medical seats. But this year due to the 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students as many as 313 students have got medical seat. This is an historical achievement,” he said.

He further said that at present 11 new government medical colleges have been opened and this will increase the number of medical seats in the State by 1650. This will ensure that 435 government school students get medical seat.

He also said that Tamilnadu has the lowest mortality rate due to Covid in entire India.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami also inaugurated 39 projects that were completed at a cost of Rs 36.73 crore at Ariyalur, today. He also laid the foundation stone for Rs 14 new projects at a cost of Rs 26.52 crore.

Speaking at the event he said patta and senior citizen pension are distributed through the special grievance camp conducted across Tamilnadu.

He added that 510 special medical camps were conducted in Ariyalur district in which 2.80 lakh people were treated.

It may be noted that Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for 2,089 projects at a cost of Rs 627 crore at Karur yesterday.

He also inaugurated 28 projects that were completed at a cost of Rs 118.53 crore. He distributed welfare scheme of Rs 35 crore to 11,760 beneficiaries.

Speaking at the review meeting held in the District last evening he said that coronavirus vaccine has not yet come to India.

“Assembly elections will be held in April or May. This government will never allow any scheme that affects the farmers. Farmers will continue to get free electricity. Various farmers associations in Tamilnadu have appreciated the Central government’s farm bills. It is the agents that are affected by the bills that are staging protest and are backed by the opposition parties,” he added.