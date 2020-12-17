PUBG Mobile India: Govt breaks silence on launch date

Chennai: Amid rising speculations over the launch of PUBG Mobile India in the Indian market, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has made it official that the Centre has not granted permission to relaunch PUBG Mobile in India.

Responding to a RTI Query, MeitY said that it “has not given any permission for launch of PUBG.” The RTI query was filed on 30 November, as reported by InsideSport.

“Dear Sir/ Mam, In the month of September, 2020, Government of India with the consultation of your Department (MEITY) banned various Chinese apps. One of which was Pubg Mobile Game. Now, there are many news which says that the game is being relaunched and the same is made specifically for the Indian Public and will not be harmful to the nation and its citizens. I would like to know if your department has given any such permission to the game so that it can be re-launched,’ the RTI query filed by an Instagram user who goes by the handle @divvyanshu reads.

MEITY has responded stating: ‘MEITY has not given any permission for launch of PUBG.”