Andhadun remake gets bigger

Tamil remake of Andhadhun helmed by JJ Fredrick of Ponmagal Vandhaal fame features Prashant in the lead role.

Simran joined the team a few days ago and will be reprising the role of Tabu from the original.

The latest news is that Santhosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose the music for the Tamil version.

Simran too was first choice for Tabu’s role by Fredrick. ‘There were several speculations on who will reprise Tabu’s role in Tamil. Simran gladly agreed to play the part. We are going on floors in the third week of January and will shoot in Chennai and Puducherry. The climax of the film will be shot in London,’ the director added. The film is being bankrolled by Thiagarajan.

Reports say that veteran actor Karthick is also part of the cast.