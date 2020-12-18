BMW India bolsters its Chennai network

Chennai: BMW India has announced the opening of Kun Exclusive’s new showroom at Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai.

Based on the BMW Facility NEXTframework, the new showroom offers ‘immersive brand experience’ along with showcase of latest BMW Lifestyle and Accessories collection.

Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India, said, “Chennai is an important market for us and we are further strengthening our presence with yet another ultra-modern showroom facility with our long standing partner– Kun Exclusive.”