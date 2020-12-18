Canon unveils multi-function devices

Chennai: Canon has announced a new addition to the imageRUNNER (iR) multi-function device (MFD) line-up, comprising two A4 monochrome MFDs, the iR1643i and iR1643iF.

According to Canon, built to meet the needs of contemporary office, the new MFDs will help businesses increase productivity with seamless mobile connectivity, supporting a wide range of mobile printing solutions including Canon Print Business, Apple AirPrint and Mopria.

“Accomodating a mobile workforce, embracing cloud technology and securing valuable business data are key in managing today’s offices,” said K Bhaskhar, senior vice president, Business Imaging Solutions Division, Canon India.