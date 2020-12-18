Editorial: Protest, pressure

The Supreme Court has acknowledged the right of farmers to non-violent protests and suggested the idea of putting on hold the new farm laws to enable negotiations with agitating farmers.

The Centre, however, said that agriculturists would then not come forward for the talks.

The apex court asked the Attorney General if the Centre can assure the court that it will not take any executive action on implementation of the laws till the court hears the matter.

The court, however, made it clear that the issue of farmers’ protest and the right to move freely of others would be dealt on priority and not the validity of laws at the moment. The SC said it was thinking of setting up an impartial and independent panel of agriculture experts and farmer unions to resolve the impasse.

It also said that the court was of the view that the farmers’ right to protest should not infringe the fundamental rights of others to move freely and in getting essential food and other supplies as right to protest cannot mean blockade of the entire city. Very valid points.