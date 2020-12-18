GSK Healthcare launches Otrivin Breathe

Chennai: GSK Consumer Healthcare has announced the launch of Otrivin Breathe Clean.

“Otrivin, the market leader in the Nasal Spray category in India has made a foray into the nascent but very relevant Daily Nasal Wash segment,” said a company statement.

It added that the product comes with strong safety cues and is recommended for daily usage.

“Saline nasal washing as a practice has been backed by experts globally and has been used for its benefits in resolution of nasal blockage and nasal

congestion, aiding in thinning and looseningof nasal secretions and their removal.”

The launch strengthens GSK’s respiratory health portfolio in India making it one of the formidable players in the non-prescription space.