Indian football needs ‘superstars’: Tim Cahill

Australian football legend Tim Cahill, who is an ambassador for the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy charged with organising Qatar 2022, believes that having the football World Cup in Qatar is as close as it can get for India and the hundreds of fans in the country.

Asked about the significance of the 2022 Qatar World Cup for India in particular, Cahill said: ‘I think the greatest thing for India, having World Cup in this part of the world is how close it is. Being able to be so accessible, literally on their doorsteps and to not only watch it on television, but also be able to get on a plane and be in Qatar.’

Coming to Indian football, the former footballer believes creating superstars like India cricket team captain Virat Kohli in the country’s football set-up will help India achieve the ultimate dream.

Cahill, who has played for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), also said that the country already enjoys a massive football fan base and is optimistic about the future of the sport in India.

It is not something that you have to compare. There are so many leagues around the world and there are different goals and different things that you have to focus on. The biggest thing is that you have the support and have a fan base, Cahill told ANI during a virtual media interaction on the eve of the inauguration of the fourth completed Qatar 2022 stadium on December 18.