Myskkin has his hands full

Mysskin is planning to begin the shoot of his next film Pisasu 2 in January 2021.

After completing the project, Mysskin is planning to direct Arun Vijay in a cop action thriller and the director also has a film with Silambarasan TR in the pipeline.

Poorna is likely to play the ghost in Mysskin’s horror thriller film Pisasu 2. Muruganandham’s Rockfort Entertainment is bankrolling Pisasu 2 and the film has Andrea Jeremiah and Rajkumar Pitchumani in the lead.

Karthik Raja, the elder son of Ilaiyaraaja is composing the music for the film.