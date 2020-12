Actor Aaru Bala, who was part of several films, turns filmmaker.

His untitled maiden directorial venture features Inigo Prabhakar in the lead role.

Old Patriotic Production bankrolled the movie. Moonaru Ramesh, Rams and Shankar among others play key roles.

The movie has camera by Ramesh and music by Vikram Varma. Search is on for rest of the cast and crew.