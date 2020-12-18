One more feather in Lewandowski’s hat

Munich: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has became the third player in Bundesliga history to score 250 goals.

He achieved the feat on Wednesday evening when Bayern Munich ended Wolfsburg’s unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season in a come-from-behind 2-1 win at the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski has scored 23 goals in 20 Bundesliga appearances against Wolfsburg.

Apart from Lewandowski, Gerd Muller and Klaus Fischer have broken the 250-goal barrier. The Pole has 177 goals in 201 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern.

Lewandowski has taken 332 games to go past the 250-goal mark, while Fischer took 460 matches and Muller 284.

The Poland striker had moved to Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2014. His 55 goals helped Bayern lift the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League trophies in 2019/20 and he emerged as top-scorer in all three competitions.

Lewandowski appears to prefer the comforts of home, with 150 of his efforts coming on his own patch compared to 100 in away games.

It is not often Lewandowski finds himself on the bench, but in the 37 appearances he has made as a substitute, he has scored 16 goals.

Of his 250 goals, 43 were left-footed, 164 right-footed and 41 headed, with two more scored with other parts of his body. There were 16 scored from outside the box and 234 inside, including 29 penalties.

The centre forward started his senior career in his native Poland with Znicz Pruszkow in 2006 before progressing to Lech Pozman two years later.

Lewandowski was snapped up by Borussia Dortmund in 2010 and immediately helping the club to wn back-to-back Bundesliga titles in his debut campaign and the following season.

After helping Dortmund to compete against Bayern for four seasons, Lewandowski made the move to Germany’s biggest club in 2014, where he has remained for the past seven seasons.

He has won the Bundesliga in every season he has played for Bayern, and finally lifted the Champions League last campaign when the Bavarians defeated PSG.