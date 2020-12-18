Oppo unveils new concepts, product

Chennai: Oppo showcased multiple new conceptual designs based on its human-centric design philosophy at the 4th China International Industrial Design Expo (CIIDE).

These conceptual designs were created for Oppo by the leading Japanese design studio nendo, founded by Oki Sato. These result from the close collaboration between OPPO and nendo, exploring the possibilities of future design.

Meanwhile, strengthening its A series portfolio, Oppo announced an upgraded variant of the recently launched A15- the OPPO A15s.

“Built to offer more internal space and a seamless user interface for the customers, the A15s has been introduced in a 4+64GB storage variant,” it said.