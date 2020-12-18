Shadab Siddiqui to direct music video titled Tanha

Shadab Siddiqui is all set to direct his next music video titled Tanha. It is produced by Kumar Abhishek and is presented by perfect times pictures.

The creative producer is Lalji Wagh and it features Bhavin Bhanushali. The singers are Neha Kakkar and Ayush Sonu and the music has been done by Shivam Chaurasia.

The lyrics have been penned by Ayush Sonu and the DOP is Rajkumar K. The casting has been done by Noor Siddiqui and the choreographer of the song is Chirag Zaveri.

Says Shadab, ‘It’s a beautiful song and the team that we have assembled is absolutely fantastic. It’s a romantic track and it’s bound to make everyone nostalgic. Neha will be singing her first song after her wedding and that’s a huge plus. Neha has a voice to die for and Ayush is extremely good as well. We can’t wait for this one to come out and the audience to watch it. I am sure people are going to love it totally. Amongst other things, let’s hope we all get the vaccine and be safe soon.’