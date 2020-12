Rojakootam fame plays the lead alongside 8 Thottakal fame Vetri in an intense thriller Theenkarai to be written and directed by Prakash Raghavadas.

Bankrolled by AK Kumar for Sadhana Studios, the movie features Apoorva Rao as heroine.

Says the filmmaker, ‘ It will be an intense thriller and the writing will impress audience’.

The movie has music by Prakash Nikki, camera by Kiran Koushik, and editing by Manikumaran Sankara.