Viveks ventures into home maintenance business

Chennai: Consumer durables retailer Viveks has announced ‘Home Serve’ and its business plans for 2021.

According to the company, home serve is a cost-effective service that supplies a network of skilled professionals who can handle everything from painting, carpentry fixes, electrical repairs, plumbing, appliance maintenance and servicing, installation and security.

“These services are provided at reasonable costs with original spare parts and Viveks guarantee. Quality workmanship and experienced technicians are now available at your doorstep at the click of a button,” it added.