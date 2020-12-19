Boxing: Satish enters finals of World Cup

New Delhi: Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Satish Kumar entered the final of boxing’s Cologne World Cup in Germany by defeating France’s Djamili Dini Moindze in the semifinals.

A former Asian Games and Asian Championships bronze-winner, Satish prevailed 4-1 against Moindze to face Germany’s Nelvie Tiafack in the summit clash scheduled late today.

Also making the final were Sakshi and Manisha in the women’s 57kg category. The two boxers will now take on each other in the final.

Manisha defeated two-time world championship silver medal-winning compatriot Sonia Lather 5-0, while Sakshi got the better of Germany’s Ramona Graff 4-1.