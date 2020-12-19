Chidambaram poses 3 questions to Modi

Chennai: Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over farmers’ protest against the Farm Laws of the Centre.

Chidambaram said, “Prime Minister has once again accused the opposition of ‘spreading lies’. Here are three so-called lies that he may wish to comment upon, AIKSCC, which is coordinating the farmers’ protests, has said that farmers are selling paddy at Rs 900 per quintal though the MSP is Rs 1,870 per quintal. Is that a lie?”

He added: “A Delhi court that acquitted Tablighi Jamaat members said it is probable that the accused were picked up to maliciously prosecute them upon directions from the MHA. Is that a lie? The CBI has contradicted the UP police and charged four accused of gangrape and murder of the the Hathras victim. Is that a lie?”