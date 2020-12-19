India record lowest Test score, Aussies on verge of easy win

Adelaide: Australia moved into driver’s seat as they ended Indian innings at 36, the visitors’ lowest total in Test history, in the first session on the third day of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval today.

Virat Kohli-led side might have had a 62-run lead entering the third day of the first Test, but the side squandered the advantage as the batsmen failed to rise to the occasion and Australia made light work of the visitors.

To make matters worse for India, star pacer Mohammed Shami’s series could well be over due to a wrist injury from a short ball from Pat Cummins, which could potentially be a fracture.

Shami could not continue and the Indian innings was terminated at 36 for 9 in 21.2 overs.

India’s earlier lowest score was 42 at the Lord’s in 1974 against England, known in Indian cricket parlance as ‘Summer of 42’. This is also the lowest score in the brief history of D/N Tests and the joint fifth lowest overall.

For Australia, Josh Hazelwood scalped five wickets while Pat Cummins took four wickets.