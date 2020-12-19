Modi appeals to farmers with ‘folded hands’

Chennai: In an attempt to appease the protesting farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, today he was ready ‘with folded hands’ to discuss the conflicting issues.

Assuring the agitators over the Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said, it is a lie that the new laws will do away with MSP.

Addressing via a video, the Prime Minister said, “These laws were not brought in overnight. In the past 22 years, every government, State has discussed these in detail. Farmer groups, agricultural experts, economists, scientists and progressive farmers, have called for reforms. Parties opposing these laws today promised these reforms in their manifestos.”

He also stated that the Opposition and other parties were misleading the farmers and that they were worried that he might take credit, even as several economists in a letter to Union Agriculture Minister NS Tomar, expressed serious concern over the recent Farm Acts.

Modi also said, “Today I want to expose those who have absolutely no care or genuine concern for you – our anna-daata (farmers). I want to caution all those who are being misled and instigated in the name of these farm laws”.

Meanwhile, the protest is showing no signs of ending, as the farmers continue to stand firm on their stance.