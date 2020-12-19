Palaniswami starts poll campaign from Edappadi, says basic needs of people met

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today kick-started his election campaign for the upcoming State polls, from his hometown Edappadi.

Speaking during the campaign, Palaniswami, who is the CM candidate of AIADMK, said that the present government has ensured that the basic needs of the people have been met.

“The AIADMK government has been working tirelessly for the welfare of the people,” he said.

Before starting the campaign he offered prayers at the Senrayar Perumal Temple in Periyasoragai village in Edappadi constituency.

He also noted that party cadres wanted him to begin from Salem. Putting all speculations to rest regarding AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP, Edappadi said, “The existing alliance would continue”.

It is expected that the Chief Miniter’s foray into the poll battle, might see more war of words with warring parties and leaders.

Edappadi is a strong fort of AIADMK as the party has won six elections from the constituency. Out of this Palaniswami had won four of the elections. During the 2016 elections Palaniswami won by a margin of about 99,000 votes.

A couple of days ago, Palaniswami had taken a dig at Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan’s political ambitions.

He slammed the actor for hosting a show like ‘Bigg Boss’, which he accused of ‘spoiling families’.

Tamilnadu goes to polls in April 2021 in what is touted to be an interesting fight between ruling AIADMK, opposition DMK and new players such as MNM and Rajinikanth’s yet-to-be-launched party.

AIADMK becomes the third party to begin its campaign for the Assembly elections after DMK and MNM of actor Kamal Haasan.