Puducherry’s caseload touches 37,715

Puducherry: Puducherry today registered 45 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 37,715.

According to Director of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, S Mohan Kumar, one more person succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the patient aged 73-year-old had co morbidities such as diabetes, hyper tension and chronic kidney disease. The toll rose to 624 with another death, he said and added that twenty one patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during last 24 hours.

The 45 new cases were spread over Puducherry 20, Karaikal 7 and Mahe 18. Yanam did not report any fresh cases today, he said.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.65 percent and 97.45 percent respectively.

Out of the total 4.5 lakh samples tested so far 4.08 lakh samples turned out to be negative.

Of the total 37,715 coronavirus cases, 339 were active while 36,752 patients recovered and were discharged so far, he said.