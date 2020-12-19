TN polls: CM to start campaign from Edappadi today

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is commencing his campaign for the upcoming State polls, from his home town Edappadi, today.

Making this announcement on Friday, the Chief Minister said, “I am going to offer worship at a temple here and kickstart the campaign”.

He also noted that party cadres wanted him to begin from Salem. Putting all speculations to rest regarding AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP, Edappadi said, “The existing alliance would continue”.

It is expected that the Chief Miniter’s foray into the poll battle, might see more war of words with warring parties and leaders.

Just a day ago, Edappadi had taken a dig at Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan’s political ambitions.

He slammed the actor for hosting a show like Bigg Boss, which he accused of ‘spoiling families’.

Tamilnadu goes to polls in April 2021 in what is touted to be an interesting fight between ruling AIADMK, opposition DMK and new players such as MNM and Rajinikanth’s yet-to-be-launched party.