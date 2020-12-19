We moved from ‘Why India?’ to ‘Why not India?’: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said reforms brought in by his government have changed the perception about India on the global platform.

He said during his virtual keynote address at the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India’s (Assocham) ongoing foundation week.

“This is the time to plan and act and focus on nation-building as the next 27 years will decide India’s global role,” Modi said.

The Prime Minsiter reiterated his call to the industry to make India self-reliant saying the challenge is also on how soon can the country achieve the Atmanirbhar goal. He said that the world was heading towards the fourth Industrial Revolution.

Citing the FDI, FPI that India received during the pandemic, he reminded that the world trusts the Indian economy.

He said the discussions have changed from ‘Why India’ to ‘Why Not India.’ ‘Our reduced tax rate has turned discussions to ‘Why Not India?’ Ease of compliance in labour law has turned the discussion to ‘Why Not India?’ he said.