Asuran, Soorarai Pottru to be screened at Golden Globes

Dhanush-Vetrimaaran’s Asuran and Suriya-Sudha Kongara’s recently-released Soorarai Pottru will be screened at the 2021 Golden Globes Awards for the Best Foreign Film category.

An official announcement on the nomination was made on Sunday. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Co-starring Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru is is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan. Essaying Captain Gopinath’s character came to me as a challenge, but we are very proud of our final product. This film is our labour of love and I am happy that it will now entertain the global audience, said Suriya.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s Asuran is based on Poomani’s novel Vekkai and went on to win four National awards. Apart from these India’s official entry to the Oscars, Malayalam film Jallikattu directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery will also be screened at the Golden Globes next month. Other Indian films that won nominations are Tanhaji, Ludo, The Disciple, Eeb Allay Ooo!, Harami, Trees Under the Sun, and Just Like That.