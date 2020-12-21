Dhanush shoots for Atrangi Re in Agra

The Atrangi Ree team including Akahsy Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, is in Agra to shot for the film from today.

Talking about Atrangi Re, in the film, Sara will be seen playing the double role. The actor has been shooting for the film not only locations in South India but also in the North. A few days back, Akshay and Sara were clicked on the sets of the film in Greater Noida. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement to see the actors shoot for the film in the busy streets.

Akshay took to his Instagram page and shared a slo-mo video in which he is seen wearing a Mughal attire and holding a red rose in his hand. The actor is twirling with Taj Mahal in the backdrop. Akshay captioned his video stating, “Wah Taj! #AtrangiRe’.