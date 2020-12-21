Discussion table for global growth must be bigger: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that growth patterns must follow a human-centric approach, and discussions on global growth cannot happen only among a few as the ‘table must be bigger’ and the agenda broader.

Speaking at the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference via video conferencing, Modi said in the past, humanity often took the path of confrontation instead of collaboration.

‘From Imperialism to the world wars. From the arms race to the space race. We had dialogues but they were aimed at pulling others down. Now, let us rise together,’ Modi said.

He added: ‘Discussions on global growth cannot happen only between a few. The table must be bigger. The agenda must be broader. Growth patterns must follow a human-centric approach. And, be in harmony with our surroundings.’

The PM also called for keeping humanism at the core of policies.

‘We must make harmonious co-existence with nature as the central pillar of our existence,’ he said.

He also proposed the creation of a library dedicated to traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures.

‘We will be happy to create such a facility in India and will provide appropriate resources for it.’