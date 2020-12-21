First look of Parole is out

Parole, produced by Tripper Entertainment is directed by Dwarak Raja.

Karthik RS, who acted in Peechangai and Lingaa are playing the lead roles. Monish and Kalpika are the heroines. Vinodhini, Janaki Suresh and TKS are also in the cast.

Speaking about the movie, the director says, ‘It is a movie that happens in 48 hours. It isa thriller. A politically non-political movie’.

Mahesh Thirunavukarasu has cranked the camera while music is by Rajkumar Amal’.

The first look of Parole was release by Vijay Sethupathi recently.