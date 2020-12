Kejriwal asks Centre to ban all flights from UK

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today urged the Union government to ban all flights from the UK immediately in view of the emergence ofa mutated variant of the coronavirus there.

The Union Health Ministry had called an urgent meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group on Monday to discuss the emergence of the new strain in the UK, which has led to a surge in the infection rate there.

Kejriwal tweeted: ‘New mutation of corona virus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately.’

A number of European countries have banned flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was out of control and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from Sunday.