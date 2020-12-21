Nayanthara to share screen with Fahad Faasil

Nayanthara and Fahadh Faasil have been roped in for Alphonse Puthren’s film Paattu.

The director revealed the same in his social media page, posting the picture of an audio cassette over which the film title and the names of the actors are written.

The announcement said, ‘Happy to announce that Lady Superstar Nayanthara is joining our feature film ‘Paattu’. The hero is Fahadh Faasil and the heroine is Nayanthara. Will announce further updates about cast and crew soon’.

It will be produced by Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony of UGM Entertainments. Earlier, Alphonse had announced that he will also be composing music for the movie. He will also be editing the film, apart from writing and directing it.

Nayanthara has four films on hand Netrikann, Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She has one more Mollywood film Nizhal.