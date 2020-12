Silambarasan TR is reportedly teaming up director Ram for a new film.

Silambarasan is busy shooting for his upcoming political action thriller Maanaadu and after wrapping the film, he will resume shooting for his long-delayed Mufti Tamil remake with Gautham Karthik and director Krishna.

After completing these two films, the actor is likely to team up with director Ram of Thanga Meenkal and Taramani fame.