6 on London flight test positive at Delhi airport

New Delhi: Six passengers who arrived in India last night on an Air India flight from London have tested positive for Covid-19, while those on a British Airways plane that landed this morning in the national capital are being tested, officials said today.

This comes at a time when there are rising fears over a new strain of coronavirus that has been detected in the UK, leading to air traffic from that country being blocked by several nations, including India, in the past few days.

India’s ban on flights from the UK will come into effect only from Wednesday, and will last till 31 December. Till then, the government has said, all passengers arriving from the UK will be tested on arrival at airports.

The six passengers who tested positive on their arrival in India were among the 266 who travelled by the Air India Flight that landed in the national capital at 10.40pm on Monday.

One of the six took a connecting flight to Chennai and was tested there, said an agency report.